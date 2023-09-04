Ghana: CAF Approves Two Stadia for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

1 September 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given preliminary approval to two Ghanaian stadia for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"> ADVERTISEMENTThe Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium have been formally declared as the approved venues for the matches to be played in Ghana, with the qualifications' first round scheduled to begin in November.

Ghana will be competing in Group I against Mali, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad.

"> ADVERTISEMENTThe CAF Executive Committee unveiled a revolutionary qualification format in May 2023 that included nine groups with six teams each.

The group winners will receive direct entry into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, due to the increase in the number of CAF teams that qualify directly from five to nine, there will be play-offs for the top four runners-up in each group.

"> ADVERTISEMENTThese play-offs will determine the CAF representative for the inter-confederation play-offs.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.