Ghana: CAF Approves Two Stadia for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given preliminary approval to two Ghanaian stadia for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium have been formally declared as the approved venues for the matches to be played in Ghana, with the qualifications' first round scheduled to begin in November.

Ghana will be competing in Group I against Mali, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad.

The CAF Executive Committee unveiled a revolutionary qualification format in May 2023 that included nine groups with six teams each.

The group winners will receive direct entry into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, due to the increase in the number of CAF teams that qualify directly from five to nine, there will be play-offs for the top four runners-up in each group.

These play-offs will determine the CAF representative for the inter-confederation play-offs.