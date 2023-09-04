Ghana: GGSA Seeks Media Partnership to Sensitize Public On Earthquakes

The Director-General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Mr Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, has urged the media to harness its influential relationships to bridge the gap between the Authority and the public it serves.

He made the call at a day's sensitization programme for forty journalists in the Northern Sector on the earthquake and other seismic activities on Thursday in Tamale.

He explained that the GGSA is looking to partner with media houses across the country to sensitize Ghanaians on the safety measures to deploy in the wake of earthquakes.

"By leveraging your connections and platforms, the media can act as intermediaries, facilitating a clearer dialogue between the authority and the citizens it serves."

Mr Mwinbelle's call to action underscores the pivotal role the media can play in bridging the knowledge gap.

"The mandate of the authority has been, amongst others to conduct a geological investigation, conduct seismic monitoring for the country and to advise the government on issues of geo-science as well as being the national repository of all geological information.

"We find it necessary to come to the Northern Sector to use the media in the region to help educate the public on the mandate of the GGSA and get them to know exactly what we are doing in terms of national development," he added.

The Head of the Seismology Unit of the GGSA, Mr. Nicholas Opoku, equipped the journalist with knowledge of earthquake disaster response.

He informed journalists on measures to be taken in the event of earthquakes and other natural disasters that fall within the jurisdiction of the GGSA.

he journalists acknowledged the efforts of the GGSA in seeking to form an alliance that would help spread information about seismic occurrences in the country.