Ghana: Tamale Mayor Cuts Sod for the Construction of CBT

The Mayor of Tamale, Mr Sule Salifu, on Wednesday, joined the leadership of the Catholic Church in the Metropolis to cut the sod for the construction of a proposed Cornerstone Business Tower (CBT).

The Mayor commended the Catholic Church for its contribution to national development, stating that the Church has made significant strides in the area of education and health delivery.

The Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, thanked the Metropolitan Assembly, saying the Church has hugely benefitted from the cooperation of the Assembly.

He said the cooperation and support the Church got from the Assembly has positively affected its service-oriented activities in the area.

The project, which is an initiative of the Tamale Catholic Archdiocese and funded by one of its key partners, is a seven-storey building.

The building, when completed, will have an underground floor, space for business, office accommodation, a state-of-the-art car park and other ancillary facilities.