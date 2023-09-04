Liberia: Libango, Subject - Acknowledgment and Apology for Recent Technical Difficulties

press release

Subject: Acknowledgment and Apology for Recent Technical Difficulties

Dear Valued Customers and Partners,

We would like to take this opportunity to address disruptions in purchasing your electricity tokens due to technical difficulties on our end, and want to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. We deeply value your trust and want to assure you that we are committed to resolving these issues in a few days.

What Happened:

We have encountered unexpected technical challenges that resulted in disruptions to our services. These difficulties have affected LEC customers, making it difficult to purchase electricity tokens via the normal channels, such as LEC Vendors, GSM & Digital Payment Services and Banks.

Response:

As soon as we became aware of the technical difficulties, our dedicated teams sprang into action, informing LEC and working with them on plans in getting our system issues resolved. Both Libango and LEC have been working tirelessly and around the clock on interim solutions to identify and fix the root causes and implement solutions that will prevent such occurrences in the future.

We Understand Your Frustration:

We understand that the reliability and performance of our services are crucial to your daily life and operations, and we apologize for any frustration or inconvenience this situation may have caused you. Libango has had consistent uptimes and success delivering electricity tokens throughout the years, with this being the first incident of it's kind. We are, and always have been committed to providing you with the reliable services you deserve.

We take these issues seriously and are fully focused on restoring normalcy and enhancing the stability of our systems. Your trust is paramount to us, and we are fully devoted to regaining your confidence. Your partnership and patience are greatly valued as we work through these challenges.

Signed,

The Management of Libango