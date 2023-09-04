Ghana: No Security Personnel Left Jubilee House Over 'Unfair Treatment'

The Office of the President has refuted claims that over 70 security personnel have left the Jubilee House because of unfair treatment.

In a press release issued on Sunday by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugen Arhin, said the statement made by Mr. Charles Owusu on an Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, last Friday, 1st September 2023, was baseless and untrue.

Mr. Owusu is reported to have stated "Go to Jubilee House and see, the Police, Soldiers and everyone is complaining. It got to a point where almost seventy-seven security personnel decided to leave Jubilee House and go back to their units... What type of treatment are you giving them?"

Mr Arhin noted that "The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units."

It said no security officer left Jubilee House because of "unfair treatment" meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. Curiously, at no point in Mr Owusu's submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims.

It indicated that any security officer who left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons, or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question.

We urge the public to disregard these false claims and treat them with the contempt they deserve.