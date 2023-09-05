Senegal's Ousmane Sonko Ends Hunger Strike but Remains Ineligible to Stand for Election

4 September 2023
Radio France Internationale
By Melissa Chemam With RFI

Jailed Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, an aspiring presidential candidate and head of state Macky Sall's fiercest critic, ended a hunger strike Monday.

"Ousmane Sonko has just suspended his hunger strike," the spokesman for his Pastef party, El Hadji Malick Ndiaye, announced on Facebook and Twitter.

Le président @SonkoOfficiel vient de SUSPENDRE sa grève de la faim.-- El Malick NDIAYE (@elmaalignjaay) September 2, 2023

Two of his lawyers confirmed the end of the hunger strike late on Saturday.

Sonko "ha[s] exhausted his reserves", according to his lawyer Me Ciré Clédor Ly, and clinical care may be no longer be enough to keep him alive.

Sonko began the hunger strike on 30 July to protest political oppression by the government in power in Senegal.

He was hospitalised on 6 August and admitted to an intensive care unit, according to his lawyers and party.

They had warned at the time that his health had seriously deteriorated and that his life was in danger.

Legal problems

Ousmane Sonko has faced a string of legal problems since 2021 which, he claims, are designed to keep him out of politics.

He was sentenced in absentia on 1 June to two years in prison for "morally corrupting a young woman", a conviction that makes him ineligible to stand in next year's election.

In a separate affair, he was arrested again in late July and charged with crimes including fomenting insurrection, criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise and undermining state security over incidents dating back to 2021.

His party, Pastef, was suspended.

He was arrested again on 28 July and placed in detention.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.