Liberia: Don't Allow Failed Politicians to Hijack Your Future

President George Weah is cautioning youth of Liberia not to allow rhetoric from failed politicians to hijack their future, as they prepare to vote in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections on October 10th.

Mr. Weah urged young people not to be carried away by rhetoric but to seize opportunities for transformation and development that will enable them to have a prosperous future under his administration.

He told the young voters to stay with the ruling CDC which has already begun work and is on the right path of transforming their lives and building their capacities to make them good leaders for tomorrow.

Speaking to electorates in campaign rallies and town hall meetings in Grand Bassa County over the weekend, especially young people, President Weah rallied them not to thrash the opportunities his administration has created for them to have a good and prosperous future.

"Don't allow these failed politicians, who are only coming to fool you and allow your good and favorable future to wear away; deny those, who have failed you for 12 years and now they're coming to you again asking you to vote them, and deny the opportunity, through education, empowerment, my administration has given you", the President notes.

President Weah: "Remember I'm no different from you; seeing me here today as your President, you too can be President one day, so don't let them fool you; don't mind them, they have nothing to give you; only lies and rhetoric."

His message resonated with the young people, moving them to cheer, as he urged them to seize the opportunities his government has created for them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says gone are those days when being President was a taboo for the youth and the downtrodden, but reserved exclusively for the upper class.

President Weah notes that under his watch, the narrative has changed, as every Liberian is equal under the law, equal in opportunities, and capable of being a leader, in every capacity, even as President of Liberia.

The President reveals that he has launched a people's struggle' to change such demeaning and segregating narrative so that every Liberian, no matter where they are or who their parents are, can harness their future.

"Young people don't allow this glorious opportunity to slip out of your hands because the future belongs to you. This is our moment."

He notes that his opponents want him out of power based on jealousy because of the opportunities he has provided the youth of Liberia.

President Weah rallies the people of Waka's Town, Buchanan City, and Compound #3, Grand Bassa County to join the army of CDCians, and Liberians in general to give him a second-term mandate at the poll so that he would continue developing the country.

He reaffirms his commitment to developing Grand Bassa County while promising pavement of roads, electricity, and other essential needs.

Bassonians in return have pledged their commitment to ensuring that President Weah is reelected in an overwhelming one-round victory come October. Editing by Jonathan Browne