Liberia: Chinese Embassy And LNP End Security Dialogue in Monrovia

The People's Republic of China through its Embassy near Monrovia on Saturday, 2 September 2023, held a special security dialogue conference between Chinese Institutions and Enterprises and the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The day-long high-profile security dialogue conference was held at the Chinese Embassy conference room in recognition of the 20th anniversary of resurgence of diplomatic relationship between China and Liberia.

Speaking at the dialogue, the Chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Liberia, Fan Erwei stated that the objective of the dialogue aims at strengthening cooperation between both countries.

According to him, the dialogue also seeks to have discussion on the problems that have emerged since the establishment of the Police and Enterprises cooperation mechanism.

"Our ultimate objective is to provide a stable social environment for the safe operation of the Chinese Enterprises, to facilitate the Chinese Enterprises to better fulfill their social responsibilities and to make greater contributions to the economic and social development of Liberia," he said.

The Chinese envoy stated that this year has been a great historical significance, marking the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping's announcement of the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith for China's Africa policy and the upholding of justice and pursuing shared interests.

At the same time, Mr. Fan Erwei recalled that this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Liberia.

Over the past 20 years, he said China and Liberia have achieved fruitful results in infrastructure, investment, trade, economy, security, agriculture, humanistic exchange, culture and education.

Numerically expressing the significant achievements of the bilateral relationship between Liberia and China, the Chinese diplomat recounted the Ministerial Complex, the Capitol Annex Building and Roberts International Airport, which were built with China's donation and assistance, as an iconic landmarks in the capital, Monrovia.

He continued that China has provided more than 100 practical training opportunities and more than 60 fully funded scholarships.

Meanwhile, 25 Police officers have returned from a special training in social security and police governance in China.

The special training took place between March 15 to June 4, 2023.

He further added that China is a good friend and a good brother of Liberia, and the friendship between the Chinese Embassy and the LNP has gone back a long way.

The Chinese envoy detailed that Liberia has witnessed great achievements of China's economic and social development, as well as the traditional friendship between the Chinese Embassy and the LNP.

