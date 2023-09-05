Liberia: LRP Preaches Human Resource Capacity

Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) Presidential Candidate, Rev. Allen Brown, says the LRP has a mandate to restore Liberia to God.

Speaking in a youth awareness program at his campaign headquarters in 6th Street, Sinkor, Rev. Brown underscores that the greatest resource of Liberia is her people, not the minerals, noting that there where everybody misses it.

He calls for the rebuilding Liberia's resource human resource capacity to bring about rapid development.

He says this is where the LRP is fundamentally different from every other political party in the race.

He observes that the youth are the best part of the people, and they have to offer what they should offer, adding that it is about engaging the youth and explaining to them about his platform.

The Liberian clergy says this would enable the youth to understand how he intends to impact their lives if elected President of Liberia.

He says under his administration, greater emphasis will be placed on the well-being of children, saying "Let them be children again, growing up in an environment that fosters love, innocence, discipline, integrity, and responsibility. Broken children, become broken adults, and broken adults create a broken nation."

The LRP Presidential Candidate reveals that he has practical knowledge of feeding programs. "I want you to know that your interest is my interest. I have been part of a feeding ministry for years, Feeding Peter's Kids, headed by Pinky Bemah. We have fed over ninety thousand children (90,000) and even adults over the years."

He continues that regarding other respects of the economy, an LRP-led government will encourage manufacturing, service industry, technology and climate in building a vibrant and booming economy so that Liberia, with a small population, will become a melting pot, boasting of an array of different nationalities.

However, he points out that this starts with ensuring that the people can eat, and he has seen an example of a government that fed its people, citing as an example, former US President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, who during the Great Depression, opened soup kitchens as one of the solutions to problems that the United States faced at the time.

"We must explore joint ventures with international companies that are engaged in businesses that we need," the LRP candidate emphasizes and adds, "We are a nation of around five million people, and in a robust economy; we will easily absorb our citizens. This means that we will eventually need to import people, an attractive economy will do that."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He points that there is a correlation between accessibility to clean drinking water, accessibility to affordable electricity, and poverty, noting that the more inaccessible clean drinking water and affordable electricity are to the citizens, the poorer they will become.

"It's that simple. I will make sure that clean drinking water is accessible. I will make sure that affordable electricity is accessible. I support BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer) as ways to build national roads, thereby helping our farmers [to] transport their produce. Moreover, roads and infrastructure encourage other areas of development."

Mr. Brown further promises without detailing how, that a LRP-led government will create a strong and truly independent judiciary that will greatly enhance security, and ultimately deter crimes.

"We must resource our youths, providing opportunities in education, sports, the arts, and fine arts, understanding that a nation's children and youths are truly its future. If we build our children, if we build our youth, if we build men and women, collectively, they will build Liberia", he sums up. Editing by Jonathan Browne