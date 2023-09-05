Liberia: Dr. Moniba Vows to Raise U.S.$150 Million in 90 Days

Liberia's Presidential Candidate, Dr. Clarence K. Moniba, promises here to source US$150 million for Jackson Fiah Doe Referral Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County and the John F. Kennedy Hospital in his first 90 days in office, if elected President.

Speaking in a news conference at his residence in Paynesville outside Monrovia over the weekend, Dr. Monibah, Standard Bearer of the Liberian National Union, underscored a need to improve the country's health sector.

According to him, this milestone will be achieved under the Moniba-Kpan Administration in making Liberia accessible to the rest of the world and projecting the many challenges faced by the health sector.

He said Liberians do not have to travel to neighboring Ghana or developed countries with a better healthcare delivery system to seek medications.

One key strategy he also promised to employ, if elected, is to open up Liberia to foreign direct investment, adding that an individual with a valid passport will be issued a visa on arrival.

This, he believes will boost the country's struggling economy, as the thousands of people from all walks of life will troop here to take maximum advantage of the access to explore.

"We want in the first 90 days, to identify and ensure that we can source One Hundred and Fifty Million Dollars for JFK and Tappita Hospitals; we have to change our healthcare system in Liberia," he stressed.

He also indicated that for too long Liberians have cried for an improved healthcare system, and many have met their untimely demise to just ordinary and curable illnesses under a poor health sector.

The youth Presidential Candidate laments that it's unfair and disgusting for Liberia to be struggling with simple things after so many years since the founding of the country.

"We can't continue to be like too often we give power to people who don't deserve it, but this election should be a turning point for us, as a people and country."

Dr. Monibah, who is contesting for the Presidency on the ticket of the Liberia National Union (LINU), cautions potential voters to cross-examine all of the candidates in the race, adding "If you don't change your voting style then you will continue to be in that situation."

He warns electorate that if they desire to see changes in their lives, the decision is theirs to make a rightful decision at the ballot box, noting that Liberia is at a crossroads, as its neighbors in the region are progressing while the country continues to witness a decline in every sector.

Let's rethink and go to the polls with a sense of direction for the growth of our country", he rallies citizens.

Dr. Clarence K. Monibah is son of the late Vice President Dr. Harry Fumba Monibah during the regime of slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe from 1985 to the December 25, 1989 rebel invasion of Liberia. He is vying for the country's highest office with a female, Grace Kpan as his running mate. Editing by Jonathan Browne