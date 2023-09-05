Liberia: Tri-Nation Delegation Arrives in Liberia to Inspect Good Clinical Practice

A four-man delegation from Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Germany has arrived in Liberia for a joint Good Clinical Practice Inspection across the country.

This joint inspection is in collaboration with the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA).

The purpose of this joint inspection, as outlined by LMHRA Clinical Trial Manager Dr. Juwe Kercula, is to bolster regulatory practices in clinical trials.

Dr. Kercula emphasized that the inspection's focus will involve a thorough review of LMHRA Clinical Trial guidelines and the development of additional regulatory tools.

In a special statement, Dr. Keturah Smith-Chineh, the Managing Director of LMHRA, expressed her delight, stating that this collaborative effort will enhance the institution's work.

Dr. Victoria Olaiya of Gambia and Dr. Essa Marenah of Germany have pledged to provide all the necessary technical support to the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority.

They believe that their collaborative efforts will contribute to the African harmonization project..