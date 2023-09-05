Liberia: Can Charles Taylor's Daughter Become Voters' Choice?

--As she takes door to door campaigning

Ms. Charlyne Taylor, the youngest daughter of jailed former Liberian President Charles Ghankay Taylor, has launched a door-to-door political campaign to represent Montserrado County Electoral District #5 in the Legislature.

She is also on a mission which seeks to support her father Mr. Taylor's legacy. But the question that erupts is whether Charlyne can become the voters' favorite in the October polls in District 5.

Mr. Taylor, a Liberian politician, was convicted of war aiding and abetting war crimes while serving as Liberia's from 1997 until his resignation on 11 August 2003 during the second Liberian civil war.

Meanwhile, Mr. Taylor's daughter Charlyne has been persuading voters, riding on her father's vision to serve as their representative.

If elected as Representative in District #5, it would be the first step to Charlyne's goal of acquiring political power in her father's footsteps.

Ms. Taylor has put up humanitarian aid and welfare, prioritizing human capital investment, modernizing the district, creating well-meaning laws and programs, as top of her agenda for the representative seat.

Meanwhile, she faces a tough race against about 12 other candidates.

Among her rivals is a candidate of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Eric Vaye; opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) candidate Alexander Suah Sr.; and opposition Unity Party (UP) candidate Priscilla Abram Cooper, among others.

In an interview with the NewDawn on Monday, 4 September 2023, Charlyne Taylor vowed to redeem Montserrado County Electoral District #5 and transform the lives of her people.

On Monday, she led her supporters under the banner "Team Taylor," in various communities within the district on a door-to-door campaign to convince electorate about why she is be-suited for the job.

Ms. Taylor said she will be doing "whatever it takes" to bring developments to the district, address the years of challenges of lack of empowerment for the youth, and investing in humans, among others.

She promised to create a safe environment for her people, empower women, advocate for improved education and healthcare in the district.