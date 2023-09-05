Liberia: Sen. Naatehn Laid to Rest

The Liberian Senate has described the death of Gbarpolu County Senator, Daniel Flomo Naatehn, as a vacuum not only in the Senate but the country at large.

Paying tribute on behalf of the Senate Friday during a State Funeral of the fallen Senator in the Rotunda of the Legislature, President Pro-Tempore, Albert T. Chie, said in spite of political differences, the late Senator Naatehn was a critical voice during deliberations.

Pro-Temp Chie also remembered Senator Naathen as a statesman, who was passionate about the development of Gbarpolu County and Liberia at large, recounting that he always spoke with a loud voice about issues on the Senate floor.

He noted that late Senator Naathen will be missed for his standpoint on issues within the Senate, especially his experience acquired based on long service within the Legislature, lamenting that Gbarpolu has lost one of its great sons.

Also paying tribute on behalf of the President of the Liberian Senate, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, the Chairperson on Rules, Order and Administration, Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrewnce, described Senator Naatehn's passing as an irreplaceable loss and called on the bereaved family to take solace in the lord.

Meanwhile Senator Lawrence upon request by Pro-tempore Chie, deposited a wreath on the casket bearing the mortal remains of the late Senator on behalf of the President of the Liberian Senate, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who could not be present due to state duty.

The remains of the fallen have been laid to rest at Johnsonville Cemetery, Johnsonville Township, a suburb of Monrovia.

The ceremony led by the Catholic Church backed by the Liberian Senate took place after a successful Mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street, central Monrovia

Several government entities and organizations as well as individuals, including the Liberia Senate, the House of Representatives, the Gbarpolu County Legislative Caucus, and opposition leader, Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party; the Political Leader of the Collaborating Political Party, Alexander B Cummings, the church, Gbarpolu County Association in the Americas, Association of Insurance of Liberia, Central Bank of Liberia, ECOBANK, Secure Risk Insurance Company, Knights of St. John International and the bereaved family paid tributes in honor of the late Lawmaker.

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs honored the distinguished Statesman through an Official Gazette read and presented to the bereaved family.

Senator Naatehn died on August 8, 2023, in Delhi, India where he had gone for routine medical checkup.