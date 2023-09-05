Liberia: Cummings Attracts 10,000 in District#4

An estimated 10,000 citizens, predominantly women in Soul Clinic F-Sham community, Electoral District #4, Montserrado County, have endorsed the Presidential bid of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

The endorsement ceremony, organized by a group of women, under the banner W-Force Women for Cummings, attracted hundreds of women, girls, and first-time voters from across all 17 districts of Montserrado.

The 'W-Force Women for Cummings' is an independent movement that cuts across various women's organizations, communities, schools, professionals, civic society, and interest groups, committed to mobilizing women, girls and men, nationwide to vote Cummings as the next President of Liberia.

A spokesperson for the movement is upbeat about the professional integrity, qualifications, and competence of the CPP Candidate, who he describes as the best contestant to effect changes in Liberia.

Smartly attired in Cummings-Brumskine T-shirts, with banners of their various districts, the huge crown jam packed the Soul Clinic F-Sham field, as they dance.

Speaking to a multitude of supporters on Sunday, 3rd September from a podium mounted on a 40-feet container inside a truck, he expressed gratitude to the electorate, who he notes, left their busy schedules to attend his endorsement and pledge support to his Presidential bid come October 10th.

The former corporate executive who worked with Coca-Cola in the United States with wealth of experience, thanked the 'W-Force Women for Cummings' for the massive mobilization of women, girls, men, and first-time voters, pledging that he will not disappoint them or dash their hopes for a better Liberia.

A female resident identified as Ma Musu Gibson, 49, said she led a group of 200 women from her community in District # 4, to attend the program, because of her admiration and respect for Mr. Cummings and his agenda for real change in Liberia.

A group of girls dressed party T-shirts, who identified themselves as first-time voters, expressed admiration for the CPP's choice of a young woman, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, as running mate of Mr. Cummings, promising to mobilize youth, especially girls to support the CPP candidate come October.

At the same time, Cummings promised to accord women their rightful place as equal partners in decision-making with opportunity to share equally in the wealth and resources of the country.

He says upon his election as President, the CPP's primary focus will be to revive Liberia's ailing economy by establishing a strong private sector for massive job creation that will benefit thousands of unemployed Liberians.

Cummings vows that within the first one hundred days in office as President, he will launch a U$20 million loan scheme for Liberian entrepreneurs, including market women to enable them to grow and expand their businesses.