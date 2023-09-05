Monrovia — Alexander Benedict Cummings, a true servant leader and the future president of Liberia, is poised to bring about a transformative era for the people of Liberia. The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), under which Cummings stands, envisions a Liberia that upholds the interests of the street-level bureaucrats and the entire Liberian population.

Cummings himself has emerged from humble beginnings, having grown up in the slums of New Kru Town. Through sheer determination and resilience, he overcame the harsh challenges life threw at him and eventually rose to prominence, serving as a key figure in multinational corporations such as Pillsbury and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Global.

These institutions boast market values exceeding a staggering 40 and 200 billion dollars, respectively--a budgetary scale that is miles away from what Liberia currently possesses.

One of the key tenets of the Cummings-Brumskine presidency will be the pursuit of justice. They're resolute in their determination to ensure that those who have committed atrocities against Liberia face the full force of the law.

Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings and Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine are unwavering in their commitment to establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court. This court will serve as a platform for holding perpetrators accountable for their actions, ultimately bringing justice to the victims and their families. They recognise the importance of healing the wounds of the past and forging a path towards a brighter, more just future for Liberia.

Moreover, the Cummings-Brumskine administration boasts invaluable international connections that can play a pivotal role in attracting foreign direct investments to Liberia. These investments are crucial for revitalising the Liberian economy, creating job opportunities, and improving the standard of living for all Liberians.

Mr. Cummings's extensive experience in the corporate world, coupled with his global network, positions him as a leader who can effectively engage with international partners and secure the much-needed investments that will drive Liberia's economic growth.

By voting for the Cummings-Brumskine ticket, Liberians are casting their ballots for real change. This dynamic duo embodies the qualities of visionary leadership, integrity, and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the Liberian people.

Cummings' humble beginnings and his subsequent rise to prominence demonstrate his ability to empathise with the struggles faced by ordinary Liberians. He understands firsthand the importance of creating a Liberia that works for everyone, especially those who have been marginalised and neglected for far too long.

The Cummings-Brumskine administration offers a fresh perspective and a comprehensive plan for addressing the challenges that Liberia currently faces. With their extensive experience and expertise, they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of governance and steer Liberia towards a brighter future. Their vision for a Liberia that prioritises the interests of the street-level bureaucrats and all Liberians is not merely a lofty ideal--it is a tangible goal that can be achieved through their leadership.

In conclusion, Alexander Benedict Cummings is a servant leader who has the vision, experience, and determination to lead Liberia into a new era of progress and prosperity. Their commitment to justice, his ability to attract foreign investments, and their genuine concern for the welfare of all Liberians make them the ideal candidates for the presidency.

By voting for the Cummings-Brumskine ticket, Liberians are making a choice for real change--a choice that will pave the way for a brighter future for Liberia. Vote #4 on the ballot and be part of the movement for a better and real change in Liberia.

Cephas M.M.D. Flanzamaton, Spokesperson, Collaborating Political Parties