Gambia: Is the Ministry of Regional Government and Lands Aware?

4 September 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Foroyaa has been informed that the type of land disputes between original owners and settlers that occurred in the Kombos is now replicating itself in Foni Jarrol. The information received indicates a complex situation where plants are being destroyed because of land dispute. Hence investigation should be immediately launched by the government in order to guide the process to prevent antagonistic relation between members of the community. It is believed that proper investigation and counseling, the antagonism will be reduced.

