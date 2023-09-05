Ghana: Rousing Welcome for Ampem Darkoa Ladies

WAFU Zone B women's champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC arrived in Accra on Saturday after winning Gold in Benin City, Nigeria on Thursday.

The team arrived to a rousing welcome from Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Head of Women's Football Development, Ama Brobey Williams, Women's Executive Council applicant and owner of Berry Ladies FC, Gifty Oware-Mensah and members of the Die Hard Supporters Union.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies defeated host, Delta Queens FC 1-0 in the final to win the ultimate.

FA President Kurt Simeon-Okraku congratulated the team for the success and hard work in Nigeria and advised them to stay focused for the main task ahead.

"You have brought absolutely joy to Ghanaians, including many families. Congratulations to the playing body and technical staff for chalking this feat. I was never in doubt about the qualities in this team and also about you going to Nigeria to win the trophy, before you left," he said.

"What happened in Nigeria is just a first step as the bigger target is the main championship slated for November in Cote d'Ivoire. This is the competition for all the zonal champions, but looking at the quality of this team, nobody can doubt your abilities. Any kind of support the GFA needs to offer will be provided for you to prepare very well for the task ahead."

"I will task your leader and Gifty Oware Mensah to help the team to prepare for Cote d'Ivoire with the aim of bringing the Cup home. Do remember that Ghana appreciates your win."

The President of the club, Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II, thanked the GFA for the massive support offered on the journey.

"We're grateful for the good works you have done for women's football. For the past 18 months, we have tormented Nigeria on all fronts with Ampem Darkoa's win being the latest."

"Nigeria seems to lead the way in women football but per the good leadership of your administration, we are able to beat Nigeria in their own backyard. We will work hard and prepare well to bring the next trophy home so the world will see the good works of this Kurt Okraku-led administration," Nana added.

Team Captain Mavis Owusu also added that the team was really motivated by the encouraging words of President Simeon-Okraku and promised that they would work even harder for the bigger task ahead.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are WAFU B Women's champions and will represent Ghana and the Zone in the upcoming TotalEnergies Women's Champions League slated for November in Cote d'Ivoire.