Ghana: Gadangme Marks Homecoming 2023 With Tree Planting

Katamsnso — The Ga State on Saturday marked the Gadangme Homecoming with a grand durbar here in Katamanso and a call on all communities in the Ga State to unite for the development of the area.

The event was also to mark the 200th commemoration of the Katamanso war which the Gadangme people fought jointly with the British against the Ashantes.

Graced by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the gathering was also used to launch a tree planting agenda in the Katamanso area in particular and the Ga State in general.

The colourful event which had on display the rich Gadangme culture and traditions was also attended by the Paramount Chief of the Se Traditional Council, Drolor Bosso Odamtey, and queen mothers from the Ga State.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, addressing the durbar called for unity among Ga States for the development of the people.

"Our strength is our unity. Gas, Dangmes; we are one people. Don't let people come in-between and divide us. Let our words, thoughts and mouths be united," he rallied the people in the Ga language.

In what he said was a roll call, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II questioned why other communities in the Ga State were not at the homecoming.

"Where are you Sempe, Gbese, Asere, This is a roll call. Where are you, Abola, Otublohum, Ngleshie, Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Tema, Kpone, Prampram, Ningo and Shai Osudoku," he lamented.

Speaking whiles it was drizzling, the Ga Mantse said the wet weather was an indication of how in unity the Ga land would be blessed.

The Regent of the Katamanso Stool, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, in his welcome address bemoaned the chieftaincy conflicts and land disputes of some Gadangme communities which he said "has become a way of life."

"More often than not, money and resources that could support developmental efforts in some Traditional Areas are used for unending litigations."

He said as a result of these unending litigations, affected Traditional Areas are sometimes unable not access huge amounts due them as royalties at the Stool Lands Administration "meanwhile, there are a lot of brilliant but needy children residing in those Traditional Areas who needs such funds to further their education."

Drolor Bosso Odamtey, on his part welcomed the calls for unity and said same must replicate even in the speaking of the language at official functions.

"Many times we call ourselves Gadangme's but when we meet everything is in Ga relegating the Dangmes. So when we say Gadangmes and the history of Katamanso, we must all know that we are one people and the Dangme must be spoken side-by-side the Ga," he said in Dangme.

On the theme 'sowing the seeds of unity and kinship for development,' the Ga Homecoming brings together indigenes of Gadangme, home and abroad, to foster cordial relationships amongst themselves and devise pragmatic strategies for development in the areas of provision of portable water, schools and health infrastructure, and to settle conflicts and disputes