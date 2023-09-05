Ghana: Minority Files Affidavit to Oppose Police Injunction Application Against BoG Demo

The Minority caucus in parliament last Friday filed its affidavit to oppose the Greater Accra Regional Police Command's injunction application against their planned protest against the Bank of Ghana Governor and his deputies.

The affidavit was filed by their lawyers at the registry of the Accra High Court following the Greater Accra Regional Police Command's filing of an injunction against the Minority's proposed routes for the protest.

The NDC MPs are seeking to march tomorrow from Makola, through Rawlings Park and Opera Square to the frontage of the Bank of Ghana to get the Bank of Ghana Governor and his two deputies to resign from office due to the over GH¢60.8 billion losses the central bank recorded in 2022.

However, it is the case of the police that the route is often overcrowded with human and vehicular traffic and thus going by that route could endanger public order, public safety and the running of essential services.

Rather, they (Police) had proposed an alternate route starting from the Parliament House through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light to end at Independence Square.

That, the Minority rejected hence the injunction by the police, which will be heard today to prevent the Minority from using their preferred route.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has earlier described the police action as a "breach of trust" and expressed utter disappointment in their conduct.

"We received a letter on Wednesday from the Ghana Police Service accompanied by a bailiff from the Accra High Court who served a notice or motion for an order to prohibit our Bank of Ghana protest, and we must say that we are very disappointed with this development which is an attempt to scatter the protest which is intended to hold the Governor and his deputies accountable for their mismanagement of the bank which has resulted in an unprecedented and colossal loss of GH¢60.8 billion.

According to him, the colossal loss had serious consequences on the economy and which has pushed close to one million Ghanaians into poverty."

"And let us assure the people of Ghana that, as representatives, we will keep our sacred duty and we will uphold the public interest in line with our constitutionally guaranteed right to publicly protest, and we want to assure the people of Ghana that we have resolved to embark on this protest and nothing will stop us," Mr Buah added.