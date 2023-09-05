Ghana: Customs Intercepts Over 700 Fake Electricity Meters At Dabala

Dabala Junction — The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted 700 fake electricity meters at Dabala Junction checkpoint in the Volta Region on Wednesday.

The fake meters were discovered by the Customs Officers during a thorough inspection of a bus heading to Accra from Aflao.

According to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) General Manager in the Volta Region, Ms Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, importing meters into the country by individuals was illegal, since no individual had the mandate to import meters into the country without a license.

She said it was only the Electricity Company of Ghana, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) and the Ministry of Energy that have been mandated to import meters into the country.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview on the incident, she said ECG was clamping down on such fake meters, since these substandard meters were installed on the blind side of the company.

"This practice is having a serious negative effect on the commercial and technical operations of the company," she said.

The General Manager revealed that aside the meters been illegal and substandard, they could cause fire outbreaks, adding "our meters are properly tested and calibrated to meet the required standards of our country, but these foreign meters are not calibrated so customers using them are likely to incur higher electricity bills than our standard meters."

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo advised customers to avoid purchasing such meters or dealing with third parties when they need meters and visit the ECG office for such services.

With the introduction of the Loss Reduction Program (LRP) and flat rate policy, she said "the company have many options to service our customers anytime they apply for meters, so kindly visit the nearest ECG Office and apply to ensure you are served instead of engaging in the illegal act of purchasing from illegal sources."

The ECG General Manager called on the general public to assist the company win the war against these fake meters to enable the company gather enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply chain.