Kenya/Cameroon: FKF Pick Odemba to Take Charge of Starlets' Cameroon Wafcon Qualifier

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has picked on experienced women's coach Beldine Odemba to take charge of the national women's team Harambee Starlets ahead of their Women's Africa Cup of nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Cameroon.

Odemba, also the Police Bullets FC (Formerly Thika Queens) head coach, will take over from Godfrey 'Solo' Odhiambo, who vacated the role after moving to Bungoma where he is currently the Nzoia Sugar head coach.

Odhiambo had been tasked with leading the team when the Federation returned to office, but never quite got to handle a single match, as a friendly match in Europe was cancelled last minute.

Odemba will now look to lead the team to their second ever Women's Cup of Nations qualifier, and follow in the footsteps of David Ouma who led them to the tournament in 2018.

Starlets start the first round against a very tough Cameroonian side, and they start the journey away from home on September 22, before playing at home against the Indomitable Lionesses four days later.

Odemba has already called in a provisional squad for the duel, and they get into camp on Sunday, for a 10-day training program.

Leading in the names called up is Greece based forward Esse Akida who was instrumental in the 2018 qualification but had faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The tactician has also called in striker Marjoline Nekesa, who plays her club football in the Czech Republic with Slavia Praha.

Among other European based players called up include Mercyline Anyango (JFK) Panthers), Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas), and Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam (Hakkarigucuspor).

Soccer Assassins' forward Valerie Leah Nekesa and Kenya Police Bullets defender Quinter Owiti have earned their first senior call-ups after good performances with the Junior Starlets.

Also joining the squad for the first time are Bunyore Starlets' forward, Airin Madalina, Lavender Atieno, and Simba Queens goalkeeper, Caroline Rufa.

Morocco-based striker Violet Nanjala, who has been blazing the Women's Premier League in the North African country, has also been given a call up.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Valentine Khwaka (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Annedy Kundu (Ness Atromitou FC), Caroline Rufa (Simba Queens)

Defenders

Christine Awuor (Zetech Sparks), Lavender Atieno Okeyo (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Sirines of Grevena), Enez Mango (Farul Constanta), Wincate Kaari (Yanga Princess), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucuspor), Quinter Owiti (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Janet Moraa (Vihiga Queens).

Midfielders

Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas Women), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Vivian Corazone (Simba Queens), Marjolene Nekesa(SK Slavia Praha), Mercyline Anyango (JFK Panthers).

Forwards

Jentrix Shikangwa (Beijing Jingtan FC), Topista Situma (Fountain Gates Princess), Elizabeth Wambui (Simba Queens), Mwanalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor), Airin Madalina (Bunyore Starlets), Esse Akida (FC PAOK), Tereza Engesha (Hyundai Steel R.A), Purity Alukwe (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Violet Nanjala (AMLFF LAAYOUNE), Valerie Leah Nekesa (Soccer Assassins), Mercy Airo (Ulinzi Starlets)