Ghana: Plot to Remove IGP - New Secret Tape Emerges

The seven-member special Parliamentary Committee investigating the alleged plot by two top police officers and a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to mastermind the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, has stumbled on a new tape in its quest to unravel the rationale behind the plot.

The new tape comes after the two police officers, who are witnesses before the committee, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare said the audio before the committee is "doctored."

The Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, told journalists after yesterday's sitting in Accra that members of the Adhoc Committee would be listening to the new tape to inform their next line of action.

"You have heard them say that the audio is not authentic in terms of some aspects but they admitted that some portions are authentic.

"We now have the benefit of another tape on the assumption that it is authentic and members of the committee would have to internalise that tape and that will give us the ideas as to what to do next.

"For now, members are doing some serious reading of what is supposed to be the authentic tape and that will inform our next activity," he stated.

The committee, Mr Akyea said was considering bringing all parties captured in the tape together to one table with their legal representations for cross-examination for claims to be authenticated or otherwise.

He also disclosed that the committee has received petitions from senior police officers who want to testify before it.

"Trust us as a committee that there is nothing of consequence that we will brush aside. It's going to be a very comprehensive interrogation. If people want to aid us do our fact-finding, we'll not block them," Mr Akyea assured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Supt Asare alleged when he appeared before the committee yesterday that the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, masterminded the recording of what he said were "private conversations" with Chief Bugri Naabu, the former NPP Northern Regional chairman.

His claim corroborates that of COP Mensah, who told the committee last week that his intelligence intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP.

"I also have the intel that the IGP agreed with Bugri Naabu (to do the recording) after Bugri Naabu had gone to inform the IGP that 'somebody wants your post' to the extent that the CV that was collected from Commissioner (Mensah) and sent to Bugri Naabu ended up with the IGP," Supt Asare stated.

He recounted that, following the leakage of the tape, Bugri Naabu called him and addressed him as Asante and asked who leaked the tape.

"I am Asare but when Alhaji Bugri Naabu called me after the tape leaked, I don't know what moved him to call me Asante. This Asante, per our intel, is a Corporal or Sergeant that has been promoted to go to Police College to become an ASP," he said.