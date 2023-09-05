Ghana: 2 Policemen Grabbed for Allegedly Stealing Suspect's Motorcycles

Tamale — Two policemen have been arrested for allegedly stealing three motorbikes belonging to one of 13 suspects, who stormed a Circuit Court and exchanged gunfire with police in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The suspects, Lance Corporal Mohammed Aboagye and Sargent Elvis Emmanuel are in custody assisting police in investigations.

The Northern Regional Police Command, on August 28, this year, impounded hundreds of motorcycles belonging to some irate residents after they stormed the Circuit to demand the prosecution of an alleged drug dealer, and in the process exchanged gunfire with the police.

The police impounded the motorcycles after arresting 13 people during the disturbances.

The motorcycles were kept at the Tamale Regional Police Command and the two policemen allegedly stole the three motorcycles and took them to their homes.

One of the owners of the 13 arrested, who had installed a tracker on his motorcycle, traced the motorcycles to a house of the two policemen, leading to their arrest.

The chiefs and opinion leaders of Tamale upon meeting with the Northern Regional Police Command directed that the motorcycles be released to its owners.

The Ghanaian Times has gathered that some of the impounded motorcycles could not be traced and the two policemen grabbed were part of the team that clashed with the youth at the Tamale Magistrate Court.

One of the owners of the stolen motorcycle, who did not want his identity disclosed, told the Ghanaian Times that they would now have trust in the police following the arrest of the policemen.

The residents, however, called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare as matter of urgency to act on the matter immediately.

Meanwhile the 13 people arrested in to connection to the issue had been granted bail last Thursday.