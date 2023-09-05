Liberia: LISCR Outshines Watanga FC to Win Super Cup

Monrovia — LISCR FC left Watanga FC in tears after clinching the Liberia Football Association 2023 Super Cup trophy with a 4-2 win. The 2023-2024 Liberia football season finally commenced with the Shipping Boys, LISCR FC, proving to be the best Liberian club after winning the Liberian Football Association Super Cup.

The Shipping Boys once again proved their supremacy over Watanga FC in a classical display as they came from behind to seal the first trophy of the new season. Watanga went into the match seeking revenge after losing the league title to LISCR and the Orange Cup, but things didn't go their way in the first match of the new season. Despite winning the Treble from Watanga last season, LISCR put up a good fight to kick-start the season in style.

Fans were kept close to their seats in the opening minutes of the match, and both teams had a fair share of the ball following a classical display from both sides. Christopher Jackson scored a hat-trick after a disappointing CAF Champions League tie against Bo Rangers.

Watanga got the match underway, with youngster Emmanuel Sieh scoring his first goal for Watanga, but Christopher Jackson responded later to end the first half all square. The two teams created few chances in the first half, but the goals started coming in the second half.

However, LISCR FC returned stronger after the break to prevent the match from being decided by a penalty shootout. Jackson scored two goals after the restart to complete his hat-trick, and Daniel Toe made it 4-1 to LISCR. Watanga pulled a goal back, but it was not enough to prevent them from conceding defeat. Before the match between LISCR FC and Watanga, the women's Super Cup title was captured by Determine Girls.

Determine Girls clinched the 2023 Liberia Football Association Women's Super Cup title with a narrow 2-1 win over Liberia's promising female team, Shaita Angels.