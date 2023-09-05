Liberia: 'Early Campaign Marred By Inflammatory Actions and Electoral Violence' - Elections Coordinating Committee Signals Ahead of Elections

Monrovia — Ahead of Liberia's impending presidential and General elections, the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) has released findings from its media monitoring and electoral campaign, saying there have been early disruption and provocation since the start of the official political campaign process.

The ECC through a press release on Monday, September 4, 2023, provided its electoral campaign update containing comprehensive information on the observation of campaign events/rallies held by political parties or candidates in the counties and districts over a two-week period (August 5-19, 2023) that includes media engagement and activities observed.

According to the ECC release, the ECC observed that during the first week of official political campaign, the process was "marred by inflammatory actions and electoral violence," the perpetrators of the provocative actions were supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who paraded the streets of Monrovia toting caskets depicting the pictures of the standard bearer of the opposition Unity Party (UP).

The ECC release also made reference to August 10, 2023, Montserrado County electoral district #9 supporters of (CDC) and (UP) clash that resulted in the injury of four supporters from both parties. There has been no report released to the public on the action of the LNP on this matter. The ECC called on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to conduct a prompt and objective investigation into the incident and hold the perpetrators to account in keeping with the law.

Other incidents observed by the ECC included the influence of Traditional and Religious Leaders on Campaign, According to ECC observers, there were instances where traditional and religious leaders used their influence to support a particular candidate or political party.

"ECC received nine reports from counties including Bomi, Grand Gedeh, Nimba, Margibi, Maryland, and Sinoe during the course of the first two weeks of the campaign regarding the influence of traditional and religious authorities. Additionally, the ECC received one incident from Sinoe County electoral district #2, where the district superintendent allegedly threatened local government leaders informing them that they would lose their jobs if they did not support the CDC.

"Use or Spread of Hate Speech: 5 of 73 ECC observers reported hearing the use of profane, inflammatory, and hateful remarks by supporters of political parties with two of those remarks reportedly directed at women candidates in Grand Cape Mount and Grand Kru.

"Observers reported that the use of intimidating and threatening language occurred at political rallies as well as on radio and social media. These cases of hate speech were mainly spread by candidates' supporters.

"Destruction of campaign Flyers or banners: There has been widespread destruction and defacing of campaign materials including posters and billboards. These acts were carried out irrespective of political parties and candidates. 3 of 16 reports, show that such incidents targeted women candidates. Overall, the perpetrators are unknown.

"However, two persons were arrested and detained by the police in Bopolu, Gbarpolu County after they were seen pulling down a female independent candidate's campaign banners. A female senatorial candidate in Grand Bassa County accused Janjay Baikpeh's supporters of removing her campaign banners and replaced them with his.

"Purchase of voter identification cards and cash distribution: ECC observers witnessed the distribution of cash or gift items by candidates at political events, some of which specifically targeted first-time voters. Observers from Bong, Electoral District #1, and Grand Kru, Electoral District 01, also witnessed two instances of voter card buying. According to observers' account, supporters of Senator Albert Chie was seen purchasing voter registration cards in the town of Wadabo Gbanken in Grand Kru, electoral district #1 for 2,500 Liberian Dollars, and supporters of Candidate Gblah Williams in the town of Tukata, electoral district 1, Bong County where voters' cards were bought. According to reports, both candidates are contesting on the ticket of the (CDC).

"Training of Militants/Unofficial Security: An ECC observer from Margibi County electoral district 05 reported the alleged training of both male and female youth by Nathaniel McGill as militants or unofficial security. According to the observer, the training took place at the Weala Public School Campus for three days in the first week of August.

"However, the observer could not establish whether the training was conducted by state security personnel because he was not in close proximity to the training site. Incumbent Abuse: Only 2 out of 72 reports revealed that CDC candidates in Grand Kru and Nimba Counties used official government vehicles to facilitate their campaigns.

The ECC release further mentioned that there have been no reports that candidates from the opposition were refused access to a public facility to hold campaign rallies or events, adding that other than the provocative act of toting caskets, destruction of campaign materials, and the violence that took place in District Number #9, the campaign has been largely peaceful across the country. Political parties are not holding public rallies and events at the same time in a given location and this has contributed to the reduction of the risks of electoral violence.

The ECC recommendations:

Candidates and their supporters should refrain from the act of buying voters' cards and distributing cash during the campaign. The LNP is urged to inform the public of the outcome of its investigation of the August 10, 2023, electoral violence in District Number #9, Montserrado County.

Political parties and candidates publicly condemn the destruction and defacing of campaign posters and billboards and call on their supporters to refrain from this act. Parties and candidates encourage their supporters to remain calm and peaceful during the campaign period. Parties and candidates should refrain from training militants as private security and rely on the LNP to provide protection during these elections.