Liberia: George Weah Re-Election Gets Big Endorsement From Women in Nimba Zoe-Gweh District

Bahn City/Nimba County — Several women from Zoe-Gweh gathered in Bahn City on Sunday, September 4,2023 to endorsed the re-election bid of president George Weah, citing his unwavering quest to transform the country through development as reasons for their decision.

Speaking at the gathering in Bahn City, the head of the women groups, Madam Lydia Menwon, said they include Liberians are benefiting from president George Weah government through development activities across the Country.

The believe voting President Weah will continue the socioeconomic development the country is benefiting in his first six-year tenure.

They recall the impact of women in the previous victories of the CDC in the county and promise to repeat the feat despite the selection of Unity Party's standard bearer Jeremiah Koung, a native of Nimba County.

Madam Menwon named the modern school being constructed in Bahn, pavement of roads across the country and the recent donation of school buses to various institutions in the county by President Weah as justifications for their decision to support the president's second term.

"We as rural women will continue to support President Weah to enable him achieve his dream of developing Liberia. Those who are going against our president should wait and allow him continue his developments he has embarked on across the country."

Also, Zoe - Gweh Youth Chairman, Joe K.Giah, also pledged support to President Weah. The ceremony was graced by several women groups and local Institutions, including Chief elder, Samuel O.Philip and Madam Mary, Massaquoi, head of district number 4 rural Women, who declared support for President Weah.