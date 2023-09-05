Liberia: Philanthropist Harris Darsaw Identifies With 13 Widows in Commemoration of His Birthday

Monrovia — Harris Dawsaw, a Liberian residing in America has touched the lives of 13 widows in the Wroto Town Community in celebration of this year's birthday.

Mr. Dawsaw is believed to be one of the brains behind many Liberians in the United States of America. He aims at giving back to Liberians and creating opportunities for Liberians both at home and in the diaspora.

The 13 widows: Mot. Teberh Gaye, Mot. Mary Jerue, Mot. Garjay, Mot. Rebecca Neor, Esther Gayemen, Yeanee Wruahyu, Marie Walker, Zeowree Juweh, Yujay Garway, Rebecca Morris, Wreeyeatee Juah, Alice Gartorn, and Esther Bardingaron, on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Grace Temple Church received an envelope sealed with cash as part of an effort to cater to their needs. Following the presentation, the Widows thrilled their guests with a thank-you song.

Madam Mercy Williams, speaking on behalf of the USA-based Liberian Humanitarian, stated that it was customary for him to identify with some needy in the society.

She further that one of such donations was made to people in Monrovia last year, adding that the donation was made in an effort to help minimize the current difficulties families are faced with in the country.

She also used the occasion to appeal and called on other humanitarian organizations to come in and help the widows and lauded her boss for always giving back to Liberians during his birthday celebration.

Mr. Harris Dawsaw while away, expressed thanks and appreciation to people who aided in ensuring the celebration of his birthday by reaching out to the less fortunate came to fruition. "May God bless you Sam Wouyeah, Mercy Williams, Georgetta Cooper, Mis Abdullah Alissa, and Abdullah Sow," he added.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries extended their thanks and appreciation to all, especially Mr. Harris Dawsaw and his family for their unified efforts to impact their lives.