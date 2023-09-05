Liberia: 450,000 Lrd for Janies Dunbar?

Monrovia — Liberia Female Team Stages Queen has made a move for Bassa Girls FC striker Janies Dunbar from Grand Bassa County. The plan offer set by Stages Queen FC is reportedly US $600 - equivalent to around 110,000 LRD

Bassa Girls is asking for US $2500 equivalent to around 455,000 LRD. Bassa Girls has reportedly rejected the deal. There's still talks ongoing.

The deal is now complicated with a transfer window almost in the closing hour.

Negotiations ongoing. I am told. The player has agreed to move to Stages Queen. Janies is on her way to Monrovia to complete the move. If all goes well, she will sign three-year deal with an option to extend.

Janies Dunbar scored 15 goals last season and helped Bassa Girls finish 8th position on the table Women's Division table for the first time. Bassa Girls won promotion to the Women's Division from the Lower league in 2021-22