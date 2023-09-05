Liberia's Path to Progress - Why Professionals and Technocrats Must Get Involved and Embrace Politics

Recently, after publicly endorsing the second-term presidential bid of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, I found myself inundated with messages from professional colleagues suggesting that technicians and professionals, like myself, should steer clear of politics. Many implied that my decision might not bode well for my future. Each time, I endeavored to provide a perspective worth pondering. My response, albeit unconventional, often left them intrigued.

Let's begin by addressing a fundamental question: What is politics? Regardless of the definition one refers to, politics, in a nutshell, encompasses the activities linked to the governance of a country. It concerns all of us, whether we choose to be actively involved or remain on the sidelines, we all have a role to play. Consider this: At the very foundation of governance lies the smallest societal unit - the family. Even if one does not have a family, similar to a government, there's a responsibility to care for someone, often children, parents, or relatives. This entails providing them with essential necessities to ensure their wellbeing and growth into becoming responsible and productive citizens. It's inescapable that decisions made at the national level, what we commonly refer to as politics, profoundly impact one's ability to manage their family unit effectively. This is precisely why the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia grants all citizens the opportunity to fulfill their civic duty by participating in the election of their leaders through voting.

Furthermore, what many may not be aware of is that professionals have historically been deeply engaged in politics, extending from ancient times to contemporary global governance, including Africa, and Liberia.

In ancient times, numerous prominent individuals effectively combined their professional expertise with political leadership. For instance, Hippocrates (c. 460 - c. 370 BC), renowned as the "Father of Medicine," was actively involved in the political affairs of ancient Greece. Archimedes (c. 287 - c. 212 BC), the esteemed Greek mathematician, physicist, and engineer, made profound contributions to mathematics and is celebrated for his inventive genius. He also played a role in the defense of Syracuse during the Second Punic War. Cleopatra VII (69 - 30 BC), the last Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, was acclaimed for her intelligence, diplomatic finesse, and her association with prominent Roman leaders such as Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

On a global scale, professionals have transitioned into high-ranking political positions, making significant contributions to their respective fields worldwide. Angela Merkel, an exemplar in this regard, holds a physics background and served as the Chancellor of Germany for over 15 years. Ursula von der Leyen, a German physician and economist, currently presides over the European Commission. Another illustration is Mario Draghi, an economist and former Governor of the Bank of Italy, who now leads as Prime Minister of Italy.

Turning our attention to Africa, professionals have risen to prominent political positions and have played pivotal roles in fostering progress. Paul Kagame, an engineer by training, has significantly contributed to Rwanda's economic and technological transformation as the President of the nation. Cyril Ramaphosa, a former lawyer and businessman, has taken up the mantle of President in South Africa and spearheaded economic reform and anti-corruption efforts. Notably, Liberia boasts its own professional-turned-political-leader, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who brought her background in banking and finance to the presidency and made history as Africa's first female head of state.

Amid the plethora of historical examples, it becomes clear that Liberia's history of underdevelopment has been partly influenced by the misconception that professionals should abstain from politics. In fact, for politicians to effectively develop and implement workable policies, they depend on the professionals, technocrats, and experts - so why not get involved in the process of selecting the vision bearer, someone who you can influence? On the contrary, paradoxically, many who choose to stay on the sidelines expect those they deem ill-suited to deliver on their expectations.

The transformation of any society requires the collective efforts of all its citizens. The involvement of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including economics, architecture, medicine, engineering, and business, in politics possesses the potential to yield substantial contributions to their countries and the broader African continent. Don't leave behind, get involved. About the Author:

B, Garmondyu Zogar is an accomplished expert in infrastructure development and the built environment, as well as a distinguished Liberian scholar. With an extensive background of over 15 years, he has engaged in policy formulation, architectural design, and project management. Notably, he has overseen the successful completion of more than 250 construction projects aimed at enhancing access to healthcare, education, and housing. You can connect with him via email at [email protected].