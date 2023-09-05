Ghana: GDFA Wants 847,000 for Deaf World Cup

The Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) has appealed to individuals and organisations to support its quest to raise an amount of GH¢846,770 for their participation in the fourth World Deaf Football Championship.

The championship, referred to as the deaf football World Cup is scheduled for Malaysia on September 23 to October 27.

The amount, captured in the GDFA's reviewed budget sighted by the Times Sports, would take care of return air tickets, accommodation, feeding, allowances and other logistics and miscellaneous expenditure.

According to the GDFA's budget statement confirmed by its president, Mr Christopher Ekpo, 20 return air tickets would be procured for that number of players and officials at a unit cost of 25,850 and also, secure accommodation for 16 players and four officials for 10 days.

Other logistics to be procured include two sets of track suits, sports kits bag, first aid box and drugs, internal transportation, ice chest and others.

Mr Ransford Lartey, the Communication Director of the GDFA, told the Times Sports that following an appeal to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), other corporate institutions and individuals that want to support the Black Wonders, Ghana's deaf football team, MoYS has made a pledge to support them.

But with less than three weeks to the start of the championship, the GDFA was still uncertain about their participation as they lack the funds needed to aid their preparation.

"We have informed the Sports Ministry and other relevant institutions, but help is not forthcoming. MoYS has promised to help us with a few things, but we want corporate sector to also support us."

Mr Lartey stated that failure to participate in the championship would attract a fine and also affect Ghana's reputation in deaf sport.

The 24 countries have been categorised into six groups of four countries for the group matches of the World Cup.

Host nation, Malaysia, lead the pack in Group A which houses Turkey and two African countries - Nigeria and Egypt, while Ghana's Black Wonders campaign in Group B with England, Thailand and Mali.

Greece lead Group C China, Chile and Cameroon; Group D has France, Australia, Senegal and Kuwait; Group E with Japan, Ukraine, United States of America and Gabon as Germany, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Argentina are based in Group F.