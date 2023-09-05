Ghana: FC to Arrest, Prosecute Offenders of Closed Season Hunting

The Forestry Commission (FC) will arrest and prosecute persons who would flout the closed season on hunting of wild animals in the country.

The closed season begun on August 1 and will end on December 1, 2023, during which hunting and capturing of wildlife is banned.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Wildlife Division of the Commission, Ernestina Adumea Anie, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview, in Accra.

She said that the FRC will monitor hunters, traders and chop bar operators, and culprits who contravene the wildlife conservation regulation will face the law.

Ms Anie said the wildlife species must be protected to procreate, and nurture young ones during the closed season.

"The only animal that can be hunted within the period is the grass cutter (Akrantie) but this can only be done with a valid license issued by Wildlife Division," she added.

Ms Anie appealed to hunters and stakeholders to collaborate with the Commission to protect animals, forest, wildlife resources and combat climate change.

The PRO reminded the public that animals contribute significantly to the protection of the environment.

Ms Anie said officials at the Wildlife Division, after the launch of the 'closed season' had embarked on monitoring and sensitisation of the public on the need to support the closed season, which was a global initiative.

"These animals gives us food, security and other benefits and we need to protect them," she added.

Ms Anie appealed to the public, especially hunters, to temporarily stop their activities during the close season, warning that offenders would be apprehended and sanctioned.

She assured the public of the Division's continuous determination to ensure the conservation, sustainable management and development of Ghana's wildlife resources for socio-economic benefit.

Ms Anie said "the Wildlife Division is determine to conserve wildlife in Ghana in general and manage wildlife protected areas, particularly within representative ecological zones of the country."

She said the Wild Division had adopted strategies including fostering closer collaboration with communities closer to wildlife protected areas, through the promotion of community resource management and promoting public awareness and education on wildlife management.