Ghana: Maiden African Para Games Take Off ...After Colourful Opening Ceremony

The maiden African Paralympic Games is underway in Accra after a colourful opening ceremony on Sunday at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The official opening was performed by the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mustapha Ussif.

In his address, he indicated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's delight in Ghana hosting the event that would set the stage for other continental events.

He commended the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for their hard work and noted that the competition would serve as an honour to persons with disability.

"It would also help to foster unity and coexistence among Africans while preparing athletes to conquer the world," he stressed.

Present at the opening ceremony was the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Mr Andrew Parsons, who hailed Ghana for taking the bold initiative and decision to host the first continental Para Games in Africa.

He assured that the IPC would invest much in Africa because the future looks bright for para sports.

The President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, said the event would be one of the most successful sporting events on the continent.

Over 20 teams from Africa are participating in events including amputee football, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball and sitting volley.

They include, Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The Games would end on September 12.