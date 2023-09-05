Ghana: NIA Begins 2nd Phase Registration for Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) yesterday started free registration of all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above for the issuance of the Ghana Card at its 276 district offices across the country.

This free registration service available to first time registrants only is also available at NIA Regional Offices in Accra, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Dambai, Damongo, Goaso, Nalerigu and Wa.

The service will not be available at NIA Regional Offices which currently operate as Premium Registration Centres: Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Sefwi-Wiawso, Takoradi, Tamale and Techiman.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NIA in Accra on Sunday said replacement and update services at the non-premium centres attracted a statutory fee of GH¢34.50.

The NIA also announced that it had resumed the Household and Institutional Registration services for households of five or more Ghanaians, and institutions of 50 or more Ghanaians at a cost of GH¢150 per applicant for the Household and GH¢100 per applicant for the Institutional Registration.

It explained that the Phase II of the exercise follows the end of Phase I of the Ghana Card Registration exercise, which was exclusively reserved for first-time applicants who are Public Sector Workers on the Government of Ghana (GoG) Payroll.

It said phase I of the exercise, originally planned to last for ten (10) days (from August 28 to September 8, 2023) has been truncated as a result of the unexpectedly low turnout.

"The decision to apportion ten days for Phase I was based on the figures provided by the Controller and Accountant General's Department, estimating 250,000 - 260,000 Public Sector Workers on GoG Payroll to participate in the Phase I. Unfortunately, only 87 of the targeted beneficiaries presented themselves for registration", it said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement said the phase II of the exercise would ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the use of public resources, and to ensure that other members of the public are able to access NIA's services.

The registration of eligible card bearers comes at a time the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that it would accept the National Identification Card (Ghana Card) and the Ghana passport as proof of identification and eligibility for the upcoming Voter Registration Exercise.

The exercise, scheduled for September 12 to October 2, 2023, is for those who have now attained the eligible voter age of 18 years or those who are qualified, but could not register during the previous exercise