Ghana: Claims of Unfair Treatment Against Jubilee House Security Personnel Untrue - Presidency

5 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Presidency has dispelled claims that security personnel stationed at the Jubilee House have been subjected to unfair treatment.

There were rumours that security personnel at the Jubilee House had abandoned their posts due to unfair treatment.

In a statement issued by the Presidency and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, dated September 3, he denied the reports that 77 security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units.

He called on the public to disregard "these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve."

"The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units. Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of "unfair treatment" meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. Curiously, at no point in Mr Owusu's submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims," the statement said.

"It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons, or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question. We urge the public to disregard these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve," it said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.