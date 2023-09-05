Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Introduces 'Grow Western 2023 Initiative'

Vodafone Ghana has unveiled its 'Grow Western 2023 initiative', a comprehensive programme tailored for the Western Region.

With this initiative, Vodafone hopes to incentivise customers, improve health care, increase tech knowledge, and foster community growth.

"Grow Western illustrates our commitment to the Western Region's growth and prosperity. We believe in the power of community, and we aim to contribute meaningfully to customer loyalty, health care and education," Mr David Umoh, Consumer Business Director, Vodafone Ghana, said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

Central to the initiative, he said, was Vodafone's dedication to rewarding loyalty, adding that the telecom company was organising events to honour their customers and partners in the area.

In addition to this, he said, Vodafone was also intensifying its commercial efforts in the region through Merchant Storms, sales events, and a strategic partnership with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), enabling drivers to purchase fuel using Vodafone Cash.

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation will lead several health programmes under its Connected Health pillar.

'Homecoming' will settle hospital bills and offer free National Health Insurance cards to insolvent patients.

'Rural Ultrasound Scan' will help expectant mothers in remote areas to get prenatal care on time, reducing maternal mortality. 'Healthfest' will offer free medical screenings to prevent and detect health problems early on.

The Foundation's Connected Education programme will bring STEM activities to primary schools to improve learning outcomes and bridge the technology gap. This endeavour is geared towards fostering a tech-savvy generation ready to face the challenges of the modern world.

Vodafone's Retail Transformation project, which has seen the establishment of Vodafone Community Shops nationwide, is also ongoing in the region.

The project, which began in June this year, has already seen the successful launch of 43 Vodafone Community Shops nationwide, with another 72 in the pipeline.

A total of 12 shops have been inaugurated in the region as part of the 'Grow Western' programme.