Nigeria: Police to Arraign Seun Kuti Over Assault On Officer September 27

The arraignment of the Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, over alleged assault on a police officer, has been fixed for September 27 before a Yaba Chief Magistrate's Court in Lagos State.

Seun's arraignment was stalled on Monday due to absence of the presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Olatunbosun, who was said to be indisposed.

The musician was nabbed by the officers of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), after he allegedly assaulted an Inspector of Police, Mohammed Aminu, attached to the Police Training College, Ikeja, while on an official movement and in police uniform on third Mainland Bridge on May 13, 2023.

The police had approached the court on May 16, 2023, for his remand, pending the conclusion of further investigation.

At the end of the police investigation, the defendant was dragged before the court for arraignment, which was stalled following arguments of his counsel, who told the court that the police could not be the complainant and also the prosecutor at the same time on the matter.

Consequently, the presiding Chief Magistrate, conceded to the defence team's submissions, and ordered the police to forward the case's duplicate file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a legal advice.

One of the police lawyers, Mr. Cyril, who was in court today for the musician's arraignment, said that the DPP had advised that the he should be prosecuted for assault but neither Seun nor any of his lawyers was in court.

Consequently, the court registrars fixed September 27 for the musician's arraignment.