Liberia/Morocco: Liberia's Lone Star Delegation Departs for Morocco for Final Afcon Qualifier

Monrovia — A Liberian delegation of officials and local players has departed from the country for Morocco to honor their final African Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Liberia, although with the remotest chance of qualifying from their group, will be playing for pride and a record as they sit at the bottom of a group that comprises Morocco and South Africa.

The Lone Star, who are at the bottom of the group, will face the Atlas Lions on September 9 away from home. The Liberian side secured only one point from three games following a draw away from home to South Africa and defeats at home to Morocco and South Africa.

According to the Liberia Football Association, local players and the technical staff headed by Ansu Keita left the country on the morning of September 6, 2023, Wednesday.

The members of the delegation are as follows: Head Coach Ansu Keita, Assistant Coach Cooper Sannah, Trainer George Gebro, Goalkeeper Trainer Nathaniel Sherman, Team Doctor Torsou Jallabah, Administrative Manager Sabastian Collins, Kit Manager Tommy Johnson, and Abraham Kaba. Meanwhile, overseas players will join the team in Morocco from their various bases.

Addressing the media before the team's departure, Lone Star Coach Ansu Keita said he is aware that Liberia does not have a chance of qualifying for the Nations Cup. However, his team will give a good account of themselves against Morocco.

"The game will be a very tough one, but we are prepared for it because it's a very important game for us," Keita told the media.

Keita said the Morocco game will be used to integrate players into his style of play and identify players he wants to use in the World Cup qualifiers.

"We are not going to Morocco just for traveling; I can assure you we are going to play. We are not afraid of the name Morocco; we will face them and we will wait for the result of the game. We are going for a football result, which is either win, lose, or draw, and we are going to perform and will do everything to bring up a surprise in Morocco," the Lone Star coach said.

He said the players selected for the match were chosen based on what he wants from the player and his plan for each game. According to the Lone Star coach, those selected for the game against Morocco were chosen independently because he and his technical staff feel they can deliver for the Liberian people.

The Lone Star coach disclosed that several players who were invited for the clash in North Africa have pulled out of the team due to various reasons.

"For the selection, you saw some names on the list; unfortunately, some of the players got injured during their club's games - the likes of Kpah Sherman and Mohammed Kamara. We tried to replace Sherman with Christopher Jackson and Sylvanus Nimely for Mohammed Kamara, but due to visa issues, Nimely can't make it, and we contacted Justine Salmon. He is willing to come, but he got a knock also, and his club doctor is looking at it; we will see what happens."

Speaking about the inclusion of 16-year-old Saah Moses in the national team, Keita said the youngster has the talent to play for any team in the world.

"I was convinced that Moses is ready during the third division play-off and the games in the Paynesville cup. He overly convinced me that he is ready because I told him he needs to play in the first or second division. On the local national team, he is the best, and no one can argue it," he said as he praised the Discovery SA midfielder.

GOALKEEPERS

Boison Wyenneh

Emmanuel Denneah

Ashley Williams

DEFENDERS

Arago Jamal

Sampson Dweh

Brem Soumoaro

Mark Pabai

Jeremy Saygbe

Kemoh Kamara

MlDFlELDERS

Murphy Oscar Dorley

Nohan Kenneh

Armah Vaikainah

Mohamed Sangare

Seth Hellberg

Albert Korvah

Danesius Harmon

Devine Teah

Abdulai Bility

Kertu Jerbo

Saah Moses

STRlKERS

William Jebor

Christopher Jackson