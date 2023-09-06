Liberia: 419 Presidential Candidates Ordered Arrested

Nimba County — The electoral magistrate of Upper Nimba County, Milton Paye, has instructed Police in Sanniqullie City, to arrest and bring to justice, two Presidential Candidates from the Poor People Party (PPP) whose photos have been placed on walls at various public places in the county.

According to Magistrate Paye, the National Elections Commission qualified only 20 Presidential Candidates, not 21, as the PPP wants the public to believe.

A letter from the National Elections Commission reads: "As you may be informed, the nomination process for the 2023 general and presidential elections is over, with the total of twenty (20) presidential candidates in the presidential category of the elections.

What appears to be a serious undermining of our peace process is publicly being displayed by some unauthorized people, as far as the National Elections Commission is concerned; there are some people to be recognized who are passing around and distributing flyers and asking people to vote for them in their campaign messages.

They are also confusing electorate by telling them that Eric B. Nuahn, Presidential Candidate, and Eric Tiawuah, Vice Presidential Candidate, are on Number 21 on the Presidential Ballot Paper of the 2023 Elections.

Based on the foregoing, we write to request your good office to arrest them and to bring them to public attention for misleading campaign messages and everything they have done criminally to put the credibility of the National Elections Commission into question."

According to Magistrate Paye, the NEC is ready to conduct free and credible elections come October 10th.

Meanwhile, Police in Nimba have arrested and charged two persons for recent violence in Electoral D#4 that led to one death.

Nimba County Police Commander, Dixon P. Kemokai, says the recent incident that occurred in Soe Vanyenglay town was not politically motivated or an electoral matter, but rather confusion ensued among residents that led to the death of one person.

Earlier the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change had accused the opposition Unity Party of involvement in violence, but the Police say no political party was involved, and the incident transpired at 12:00 in the morning.

Those charged and sent to court are Anthony Saye and Parlay Flahn, ages 14 and 17, respectively.

