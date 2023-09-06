Liberia: Supreme Court Blocks Thomas Tweh's Bid

Liberia's Supreme Court ordered the National Elections Commission (NEC) to implement its 31 August 2023 ruling which blocks Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh's representative bid in Montserrado Electoral District #11.

Tweh who is also known as Original Country Man, has been challenged by rivals over his residency and citizenship.

The findings which determined the ruling of the Supreme Court noted that the NEC's Geo-Information Services (GIS) established that Dr. Tweh is not domiciled in District #11, and therefore, he is not eligible to contest there.

The court's decision, which comes less than thirty-five days to the 10 October 2023 presidential and legislative elections, blocks Dr. Tweh's participation from the electoral process.

The court through its clerk on 5 September 2023, communicated with NEC chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah.

The nation's highest court ordered the electoral house to implement the opinion and judgment of the Supreme Court handed down in the the objection to nomination case involving Siah Jamie Tandapolie of the New Liberia Party, and James Marwieh Eminent, citizen of District #11, versus Thomas Nimene Tweh.

Tandapolie is a representative candidate in the district.

"Dear Honorable Lansanah: In keeping with instructions of the Honorable Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia, I have the honor to transmit the accompanying certified copy of the opinion and judgment handed down by the Honorable Supreme Court on the 31st Day of August A. D. 2023," a communication to NEC said.

"You are hereby commanded to comply with the foregoing Judgment immediately and your return to this Mandate as to how it was executed."

On 31 August 2023, the Justice in Chambers handed down a ruling in the objection to nomination case, dashing the hope of Dr. Tweh in his bid to contest the legislative seat because he is not a resident of District eleven and he has failed to renounce his dual citizenship.

Siah Jamie Tandapolie, James Marwieh Eminent, and others challenged Tweh's nomination to contest in the district. They filed a complaint before the NEC, contending that Dr. Tweh is not a legitimate resident of District 11.

"Wherefore and in view of the foregoing, the ruling of the Board of Commissioners of the NEC which confirmed the ruling of the Hearing Officers, is hereby reversed."