Sierra Leone: Govt. to Curb Lateness in Public Offices

5 September 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Alfred Koroma

The Chief Minister, Dr. David Sengeh has said government will develop technology to analyze check-in and check-out the attendance of workers in public institutions.

The Minister made the disclosure after paying a surprised visit at Youyi Building which hosts several government ministries in Sierra Leone,to engage public officials on timely attendance at workplace.

"Today, I did a surprise visit at Youyi Building to engage public officials on their timely attendance at the workplace. We'll develop technology to analyze check-in /check-out and link to HR/Payroll," the Chief Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

If introduced, it means government would have taken workers attendance seriously as the technology will help address lateness and absenteeism and in public offices.

As part of immediate steps to curb lateness and absenteeism, the Minister gave an order for query letters to be given to all late comers/absentees who were not in the building at the time the Minister visited. "Reform starts with us, Dr Sengeh stated.

Dr Sengeh was appointed Chief Minister following President Bio's reelection for a second term. Before excelling to the top ministerial position, he served as Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, where he introduced several reforms.

