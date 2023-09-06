Sierra Leone: Man Jailed Six Months for Obtaining Stolen Property

One 29-year-old Mohamed Bangura of Cow Yard in Freetown has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for obtaining three cartoons of dried fish.

He was sentenced by Magistrate Peter Geogra of the Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown

The accused was before the court on one count of obtaining goods by false pretenses contrary to section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1961.

Police alleged that Mohamed Bangura on Saturday, 26th August, 2023, at Moa Wharf in Freetown, with intent to fraud, obtained from Umu Sheriff three cartoons of dried fish valued two thousand five hundred and fifty new Leones (Nle2,550), by falsely pretending that he was sent by Isatu Sheriff to collect same, knowing it to be false.

After the charges was been put to the accused, he pleaded guilty and asked the Bench to temper justice with mercy on him.