Nigeria: Shettima Assures RMAFC of Govt's Support

Mr Shettima says the government will address some of the challenges faced by the commission.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has assured the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) of federal government's support in order to make it more proactive and responsive to its mandate.

Mr Shetima gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received a delegation of the Commission led by the Chairman, Mohammed Shehu in his Office at the Presidential Villa.

While underscoring the importance of the Commission to the polity, the vice president stated that the work of the commission transcends all tiers of government especially at it relates to its onerous task of assisting government to generate adequate revenue to deliver on the democratic dividends across the federation.

He noted that the federal government under President Tinubu would address some of the challenges facing the commission, noting that some of the solutions might require the input from the subnational to the federal and the legislative to the judiciary.

The vice president stated further that since the commission is a constitutional body, any amendment to its mandate must pass through the National Assembly especially any changes that would affect its operations, so that "you can perform your constitutional functions without difficulties."

Earlier, in his remarks, Mr Shehu informed the vice president on the activities and achievements of the commission especially in the area revenue generation and the efforts put in place towards addressing some of the challenges facing the Commission.

He however disclosed the commission needs the support of the federal government in its bid to find solutions to some of the challenges, in order for it to deliver on its mandate effectively.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission is an agency of government that oversees the revenues accruing to and disbursement of such funds from the Federal Account.

The body also assures that there is conformity and equity in the nation's revenue allocation formulae.

In the delegation were some commissioners which included Kabir Masih, Maagbe Adaa, Fari Adebayo, Ntufam Eyo, Nsa Whiley, Ayogu Eze and Ahmed Yusuf.

Olusola Abiola

Director Information

Office of the Vice President.

5th September, 2023