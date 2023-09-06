Senegal: Lamine Camara's Phenomenal Year

Cameroon against Burkina Faso at the opening match of AFCON 2021

The year 2023 is not over yet, but one player can already look back on what has so far been an exceptional year.

Rising star Lamine Camara has been named in the Senegal squad for the first time after a phenomenal year.

The 19-year-old played a starring role as Senegal won the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in January, claiming the player of the tournament award.

Weeks later, he repeated the achievement at the TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations, guiding Senegal's young Lions to victory and another top player prize.

Camara's eye-catching performances led French side Metz to sign the prodigious teenager in March. After just weeks in Ligue 2, he earned rave reviews from coach Laszlo Boloni, with many tipping him for the top.

CAFOnline takes a look at the year that was for Lamine Camara.

A Breakthrough at the CHAN

From his very first touch of the ball, he had Africa at his feet. At just 19 years of age, Lamine Camara dazzled the world with his talent at the 7th edition of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship, Algeria 2022.

Named best player of the group stage of the competition, the Diouloulou native won the TotalEnergies Player of the Tournament in all three group matches.

The most trusted member of Pape Thiaw's CHAN squad, the Young Lion converted the last penalty kick against tournament hosts, Algeria to give the Lions of Teranga their first CHAN title.

More Accolades at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

Two weeks after the TotalEnergies CHAN history, the young sensation set himself a new challenge with his U-20 national teammates at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 AFCON.

In addition to lifting the trophy with his teammates, Camara was also voted Player of the Tournament.

Arrival at the Grenats

Hungry to win titles, Lamine Camara left his native Senegal and landed in Metz, France. Like his national icon Sadio Mané, who had made the same journey eleven years earlier, a fitting twist of fate.

In March, he discovered France's second division with one goal in mind: a move up to Ligue 1.

A few weeks after his arrival, the young sensation was quickly given his first start and crowned "Nugget of the Month."

“I think he's on the right track and frankly, I don't have any major doubts about him. I feel that he has the quality to adapt quickly thanks to his maturity in the game, which has surprised me in a positive way,” said FC Metz coach Laszlo Boloni on Camara.

Given his performances at club level, many supporters of the Lions of Teranga are keen to see the two-time African champion join the senior national team, a wish which will most likely be fulfilled when they face Algeria on 12 September away from home, as the youngster has finally received his call up to Aliou Cisse’s star-studded squad.