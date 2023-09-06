Morocco: Men's Volleyball Afcon - Morocco Trash Senegal 3-0

Cairo — The Moroccan men's volleyball team bested, here Tuesday, Senegal (3-0) in the second game of 24th African Nations Volleyball Championship (2023 AFCON).

Dominating throughout the game, the Lions of Atlas managed to win all three sets (25-17, 25-21 and 25-12).

Morocco kicked off the African Nations Volleyball Championship brilliantly by beating Rwanda (3-0) on Monday, occupying the first place in Group D.

The Moroccan national team will play its last match of the group stage against Gambia on Wednesday.

Fifteen teams are participating in the African Nations Volleyball Championship, divided into 4 groups: group A includes Egypt, Burundi and Algeria, while group B is made up of Tunisia, Mali, Tanzania and Chad.

Cameroon, Kenya, Ghana and Libya are housed in group C, while group D brings together Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and Gambia.