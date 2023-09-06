Morocco: Men's Volleyball Afcon - Morocco Trash Senegal 3-0

5 September 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Cairo — The Moroccan men's volleyball team bested, here Tuesday, Senegal (3-0) in the second game of 24th African Nations Volleyball Championship (2023 AFCON).

Dominating throughout the game, the Lions of Atlas managed to win all three sets (25-17, 25-21 and 25-12).

Morocco kicked off the African Nations Volleyball Championship brilliantly by beating Rwanda (3-0) on Monday, occupying the first place in Group D.

The Moroccan national team will play its last match of the group stage against Gambia on Wednesday.

Fifteen teams are participating in the African Nations Volleyball Championship, divided into 4 groups: group A includes Egypt, Burundi and Algeria, while group B is made up of Tunisia, Mali, Tanzania and Chad.

Cameroon, Kenya, Ghana and Libya are housed in group C, while group D brings together Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and Gambia.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.