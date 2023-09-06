Ghana: Return to IPAC and Make Your Ideas Felt - Dr Afari Gyan Advises NDC

The former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) immediately.

Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan said that was the forum the party could achieve the free and fair elections, it seeks in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The largest opposition party commenced its boycott of IPAC in 2021 after the 2020 general elections.

This was after the EC on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, scheduled a meeting to afford the various political parties the opportunity to review the December 7, 2020, general elections. But, the NDC which was challenging the polls boycotted and has not returned to IPAC since then.

However, addressing the 3rd Annual Conference of the NDC Lawyers Association in Akosombo in the Eastern Region, Dr Afari Gyan asked the party to return despite the concerns with same.

According to him, it affords them and the various political parties the opportunity to make inputs to the EC's decisions.

"The IPAC makes it possible for political parties to know and make inputs to the important thing the Electoral Commission is doing at any time. It makes it possible to discuss the concerns of the parties and makes it possible to contribute to the making of subsidiary legislation, and I will appeal to the NDC to go back," he said.

"Don't worry if your ideas are not adopted, please go there and make your ideas felt. Indeed, in some cases, IPAC is the forum for stakeholder dialogue towards achieving common ownership of the electoral system. Under Ghana's Electoral system, there are many opportunities for political parties to participate in Electoral processes that promote free and fair elections," Dr Afari Gyan advised.myjoyonline.com