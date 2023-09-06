Ghana: Oguaa Marks Fetu Afahye

The Chiefs and people of Oguaa Traditional Area on Saturday observed this year's Fetu Afahye festival with a durbar of chiefs and Asafo companies.

Patrons and other invited guests across the country and tourists from other parts of the world, defied the rains to witness colourful performances from the various Asafo companies and other cultural performances.

This year's festival featured some choral music and patriotic songs by a mass choir from selected senior high schools from the Cape Coast metropolis.

The festival was on the theme: "Celebrating our educational institutions for enhancing the name of Oguaa".

In an address, the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, appealed to parents to make conscious efforts by investing in the education of their children.

He expressed concern about the way a number of students in the town do not gain admission to the best SHSs in the area.

"If you go to the various senior high schools in Cape Coast, the places there have been occupied by students who are not from this area and our children are missing from there," he said.

The Chief Executive of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, who was the guest of honour in an address said: "Oguaa, a place of rich heritage and vibrant culture, has always been a beacon of knowledge and enlightenment".

He acknowledged the contribution of the forebears and educational institutions towards the training of the country's human capital adding "Education is not just the transmission of knowledge; it is the key to unlocking the potential of individuals and communities".

"Throughout history, our educational institutions in Oguaa have been torchbearers, shaping the minds and character of generations," Mr McKorley said.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, in her address, noted that the festival was critical towards reviving the local economy.

She said the government had started renovating both Philip Quaque Boys and Philip Quaque Girls schools, all located in Cape Coast.

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Virginia Palmer, in her remarks congratulated the chiefs and people of Oguaa Traditional Area for celebrating such a unique and historic festival.

She affirmed the commitment of the US in addressing the problem of Illegal Unreported Unregulated activities in the fisheries sector.

She acknowledged the importance of traditional authorities in preserving traditions and cultural values of the people.

In her remarks, the former Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, noted that the Cape Coast town had played significant role in the nation's educational needs.

She urged the youth, particularly those who just completed their basic education to be disciplined and aspire to pursue education to the highest pinnacle.