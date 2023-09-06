Mozambique and Ghana Condemn Military Coups

In a joint press conference held in Maputo, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, who was on a three-day visit to Mozambique, denounced recent military coups that have taken place in West and Central Africa.

Both leaders emphasised that military takeovers are not a viable solution to the developmental challenges facing Africa. President Nyusi called for a thorough investigation into the root causes of these coups, cautioning against hasty conclusions.

Akufo-Addo echoed these sentiments, stating, "Military coups are not the solution to the problems of our continent", he said. "We have to find the best ways of governing ourselves, and these are not through military intervention".

Highlighting that military coups are not a novel phenomenon, Akufo-Addo mentioned that Ghana itself has experienced coups in the past, making it clear that military intervention is not a solution to their problems.

Both Presidents implored media professionals to play a pivotal role in fostering a culture that deters military takeovers.

The most recent coup occurred in Gabon, where soldiers took control on August 31, alleging that President Ali Bongo had stolen the presidential election held on August 26. However, some independent analysts believe that the incumbent president had legitimately won.

The Gabonese junta is treading a path followed in recent years by the military in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

President Nyusi expressed Mozambique's interest in learning from Ghana's experiences in defence and security matters. He particularly highlighted Ghana's Council of Peace, which brings together all segments of society to prevent conflicts.

Moreover, President Nyusi expressed hope for collaboration with Ghana in combating piracy, an area in which Ghana has considerable expertise.

On 1 September, Mozambique and Ghana signed agreements encompassing political and diplomatic consultations, municipal development, fisheries and aquaculture, as well as geology and mining.

President Nyusi commended Ghana's exemplary progress in democracy and the fight against corruption, adding that "transparency is a battle that is being won in Ghana, and we shall work to see what we can do together".