Nigeria: Popular Islamic Cleric, Abubakar Giro, Is Dead

6 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

In 2021, Mr Giro was rumoured to have died but he released a video debunking it.

Abubakar Giro, a popular Islamic cleric, is dead.

The leader of Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Nigeria, Bala Lau, confirmed the passing of the cleric in a post on his verified Facebook page late Wednesday.

"We all belong to Allah and we all will return to him. Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu is dead,

"The deceased (cleric) died after a brief illness in Birnin Kebbi. His remains will be laid to rest on Thursday in God's willing, we will announce the burial time subsequently," Mr Lau said in the Facebook post.

From Argungu Local Government of Kebbi state, the late cleric was popular in Hausa-speaking Northern Nigerian states.

He was in Kano last week Friday where he commissioned a new mosque constructed by a philanthropist, Abdulkadir Rano, in Rano Local Government of Kano.

At the event, he corrected a statement by one of his colleagues in Kano, Sani Ashir, who said opposition politicians challenging the election of Kano governor in court are enemies of the state and prayed for God to destroy them.

But Mr Giro said nothing is wrong for politicians to challenge their opponent (s) in courts.

In 2021, Mr Giro was rumoured to have died but he released a video debunking it.

His death was announced, on Wednesday, barely a year and nine months after his colleague in Kano, Ahmad Bamba, died.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.