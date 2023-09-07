Nigeria: APC Reacts to Presidential Tribunal Verdict

@PeterObi / Twitter, Atiku Abubakar/Twitter
Labour Party leader Peter Obi, left, Peoples Democratic Party leader Atiku Abubakar, right (file photo).
6 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

APC says the judgement declaring its candidates winner is an "undiluted victory for the democracy."

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) as an "undiluted victory for the democracy".

The five-member panel of the court, led by Haruna Tsammani, on Wednesday dismissed the petitions of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party's Peter Obi and the All Peoples Movement (APM) against the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the APC in the 25 February.

The tribunal also dismissed the case of double nominations against Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The APC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, on Wednesday, said the verdict of the tribunal "is a solid affirmation of the mandate freely handed to President Tinubu of the APC by the Nigerian electorate, and constitutes an undiluted victory for our democracy."

The party commended the tribunal for upholding the popular mandate given to Mr Tinubu.

"We commend the PEPT for doing manifest justice in this matter and for upholding the popular will of Nigerians as expressed through their ballots.

"We congratulate our dear President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Party members, supporters and the Nigerian electorate on this magnificent victory," the statement reads in part.

On 1 March, INEC declared Mr Tinubu as the winner of the February presidential election.

He defeated 17 other candidates and was subsequently inaugurated as the 16th Nigerian leader since independence in 1960.

