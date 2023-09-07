Nigeria: Canada Govt Donates Vehicles to Naptip to Combat Human Trafficking

The donation of the vehicles is in furtherance of the capacity-building programming funded by the immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has received two vehicles as a donation from the Canadian government.

According to a statement posted on NAPTIP's Facebook account, the two four-wheel drive vehicles were presented to the management of the agency by Canadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The donation is in furtherance of the capacity-building programming funded by the immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony in Abuja, Mr Chrisoff said human trafficking had become a menace affecting the society and that the donation would enhance NAPTIP's capacity to prevent and combat it.

"The generous donation will enhance NAPTIP's capacity to prevent and combat human trafficking within the country as well as underscore the commitment of both nations to work together in the global fight against human trafficking," he said.

He lauded the effort of Nigeria government and the Canadian government to work together in order to achieve a common goal.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Fatima Waziri-Azi, while receiving the vehicles at the event, expressed gratitude to the Canadian government for the donation of utility vehicles.

She stated that the vehicles will be impactful with measurable results and outcomes.

She described the various counter-trafficking interventions of the Canadian Government through the Ark Group, which include the development of ireporter App, NAPTIP ON THE MOVE sensitization among major transporters in Lagos, and other assistance, as impactful with measurable results and outcomes.

"The donation of these four-wheel drive vehicles is a testament to the shared dedication of Canada and Nigeria to eradicating the scourge of human trafficking.

"These off-road vehicles are invaluable tools in the disruption of human trafficking activities and the prevention of this heinous crime.

"Their robust design and off-road capabilities will enable NAPTIP's agents to access remote areas, conduct thorough investigations, and rescue victims from trafficking," Mrs Waziri-Azi, a professor, said..